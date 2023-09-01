← Company Directory
Mobileye
Mobileye Salaries

Mobileye's salary ranges from $48,189 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $346,433 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mobileye. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $150K
Data Scientist
Median $131K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $346K
Technical Program Manager
Median $98K
Business Development
$125K
Chief of Staff
$111K
Data Analyst
$48.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$95.1K
Product Manager
$164K
Project Manager
$128K
Recruiter
$118K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$118K
Solution Architect
$252K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mobileye is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $346,433. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mobileye is $126,313.

