← Company Directory
Waymo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Waymo Salaries

Waymo's salary ranges from $59,623 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $950,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Waymo. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $234K
L4 $301K
L5 $404K
L6 $554K
L7 $874K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
L4 $274K
L5 $339K
Hardware Engineer
L5 $394K
L6 $447K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Technical Program Manager
L4 $234K
L5 $327K
Product Manager
Median $395K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $950K
Program Manager
Median $260K
Recruiter
Median $173K
Accountant
$98K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$358K
Data Science Manager
$390K
Financial Analyst
$265K
Human Resources
$146K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.6K
Marketing Operations
$209K
Mechanical Engineer
$405K

CAE Engineer

Product Designer
$118K
Project Manager
$543K
UX Researcher
$125K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
WMU

At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Waymo is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $950,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waymo is $313,857.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Waymo

Related Companies

  • Argo AI
  • Noom
  • Tango
  • Survios
  • Instacart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources