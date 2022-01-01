← Company Directory
Tango
Tango Salaries

Tango's salary ranges from $42,210 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $92,852 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tango. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $83K
Data Scientist
$51.7K
Marketing Operations
$90.1K
Product Designer
$42.2K
Product Manager
$92.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tango, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tango is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $92,852. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tango is $83,000.

