← Company Directory
Argo AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Argo AI Salaries

Argo AI's salary ranges from $45,900 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the low-end to $482,400 for a Product Manager in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Argo AI. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $206K
Software Engineer II $243K
Senior Software Engineer $293K
Staff Engineer $463K
Hardware Engineer
Median $228K
Administrative Assistant
$45.9K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Business Analyst
$54.3K
Human Resources
$169K
Legal
$197K
Mechanical Engineer
$127K
Product Designer
$370K
Product Manager
$482K
Recruiter
$98.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $334K
Solution Architect
$188K
Technical Program Manager
Median $251K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Argo AI, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Argo AI is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $482,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Argo AI is $217,025.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Argo AI

Related Companies

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • Tanium
  • ServiceMax
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources