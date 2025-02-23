← Company Directory
Argo AI
Argo AI Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in Germany package at Argo AI totals €140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Argo AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Argo AI
Staff Technical Program Manager
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€140K
Level
L6
Base
€140K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€40.2
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Argo AI?

€148K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Argo AI, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Argo AI in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €169,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Argo AI for the Technical Program Manager role in Germany is €147,064.

Other Resources