All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Argo AI ranges from $206K per year for Software Engineer I to $463K per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Argo AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$206K
$140K
$52.3K
$14K
Software Engineer II
$243K
$174K
$53.5K
$15.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$293K
$208K
$61.8K
$22.8K
Staff Engineer
$463K
$243K
$184K
$35.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Argo AI, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)