Data Scientist compensation in United States at Waymo ranges from $255K per year for L4 to $339K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $282K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$255K
$169K
$65.6K
$20.2K
L5
$339K
$205K
$111K
$23.2K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs