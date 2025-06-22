Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Waymo ranges from $254K per year for L4 to $457K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $407K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$254K
$179K
$46.3K
$28.4K
L5
$327K
$194K
$100K
$33.4K
L6
$457K
$253K
$152K
$51.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs