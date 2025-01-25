← Company Directory
Cariad
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Cariad Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Cariad totals €171K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cariad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cariad
Software Engineering Manager
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€171K
Level
Corporate
Base
€145K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€25.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
27 Years
What are the career levels at Cariad?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Cariad in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €256,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cariad for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €144,251.

Other Resources