Cariad
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Cariad Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Germany package at Cariad totals €96.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cariad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cariad
Senior Enterprise Architect
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€96.5K
Level
7
Base
€96.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Cariad?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Cariad in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €113,006. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cariad for the Solution Architect role in Germany is €103,372.

