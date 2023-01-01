Anthropic Salaries

Anthropic's salary ranges from $311,933 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $642,600 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anthropic. Last updated: 6/24/2025
How much money would you give up to be fully remote?
If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?
Select one
2939 participants
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Anthropic, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.