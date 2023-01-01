← Company Directory
Anthropic
Anthropic Salaries

Anthropic's salary ranges from $311,933 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $642,600 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anthropic. Last updated: 6/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $560K
Business Operations
$643K
Information Technologist (IT)
$322K
Marketing
$312K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Anthropic, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

The highest paying role reported at Anthropic is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $642,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anthropic is $440,800.

