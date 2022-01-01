← Company Directory
CarGurus
CarGurus Salaries

CarGurus's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $345,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CarGurus. Last updated: 2/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $154K
Senior Software Engineer $231K
Principal Software Engineer $270K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $345K
Product Manager
Median $215K

Product Designer
Median $201K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$80.4K
Business Development
$216K
Data Analyst
$125K
Data Scientist
$156K
Human Resources
$158K
Marketing Operations
$235K
Product Design Manager
$223K
Sales
$117K
Solution Architect
$264K
Technical Program Manager
$174K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CarGurus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CarGurus is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $345,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CarGurus is $208,000.

