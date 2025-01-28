Software Engineer compensation in United States at CarGurus ranges from $154K per year for Software Engineer to $264K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $240K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CarGurus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$154K
$130K
$13.3K
$10.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$231K
$173K
$39.8K
$18.7K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At CarGurus, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)