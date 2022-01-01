← Company Directory
C3.ai
C3.ai Salaries

C3.ai's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $472,625 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of C3.ai. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $189K
Software Engineer $190K
Senior Software Engineer $290K
Lead Software Engineer $402K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $208K
Senior Data Scientist $268K
Lead Data Scientist $324K
Product Manager
Product Manager $280K
Senior Product Manager $398K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $338K
Product Designer
Median $180K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
Median $235K

Data Architect

Project Manager
Median $213K
Technical Program Manager
Median $167K
Accountant
$99.5K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$344K
Financial Analyst
$127K
Human Resources
$281K
Information Technologist (IT)
$226K
Marketing
$189K
Program Manager
$164K
Sales
$473K
Sales Engineer
$182K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At C3.ai, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at C3.ai is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $472,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C3.ai is $219,563.

