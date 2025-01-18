← Company Directory
C3.ai
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

C3.ai Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at C3.ai ranges from $189K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $316K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C3.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$189K
$128K
$27K
$33.8K
Software Engineer
$195K
$142K
$32.4K
$19.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$316K
$176K
$97K
$43K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At C3.ai, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at C3.ai in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $355,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C3.ai for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $205,835.

