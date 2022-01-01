← Company Directory
C3.ai
C3.ai Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $7,554

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Health Insurance

    Blue Shield of California PPO

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week. Bagels, muffins, oatmeal, cereal, fruit, and delicious coffee.

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k

    0% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $0 Charles Schwab for retirement savings.

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Health Care and Dependent Care

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    UIUC Masters in Computer Science Online, 100% paid. $25,000 cash bonus, a guaranteed 15% raise and a stock grant after graduation.

  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    C3 AI holds monthly employee training sessions as well as weekly lunch-and-learns.

  • Friday Happy Hour

  • Ping-pong and Pool Tables

