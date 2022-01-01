← Company Directory
BlackLine
BlackLine Salaries

BlackLine's salary ranges from $156,800 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $412,925 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlackLine. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $212K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $174K
Information Technologist (IT)
$169K
Product Designer
$235K
Project Manager
$157K
Sales Engineer
$172K
Software Engineering Manager
$413K
Solution Architect
$192K
Technical Program Manager
$205K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlackLine is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $412,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackLine is $192,035.

