C3.ai
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

C3.ai Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in United States package at C3.ai totals $167K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C3.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
C3.ai
Associate Solutions Leader
Redwood City, CA
Total per year
$167K
Level
Associate
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$14K
Bonus
$23.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at C3.ai?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At C3.ai, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at C3.ai in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $248,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C3.ai for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $163,000.

