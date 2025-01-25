All Project Manager Salaries
The median Project Manager compensation in United States package at C3.ai totals $213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C3.ai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
At C3.ai, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)