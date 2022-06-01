← Company Directory
C Space
C Space Salaries

C Space's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $172,135 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of C Space. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$80.4K
Product Manager
$172K
Software Engineer
$106K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at C Space is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C Space is $105,525.

