C Space
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

C Space Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at C Space ranges from $147K to $206K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C Space's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$159K - $185K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$147K$159K$185K$206K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at C Space?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at C Space in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C Space for the Product Manager role in United States is $147,050.

Other Resources