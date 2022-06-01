← Company Directory
C Space
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about C Space that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    C Space is a global customer agency. We work with some of the world’s best known brands – like Walmart, Samsung, IKEA and more – to build customers into the ways companies work and deliver on “Customer Inspired Growth.” Through our Customer as a Service approach of research, consulting, and communications, we help businesses minimize risk and maximize growth. We have 450 employees globally. We’re headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Mexico City. C Space is part of The Brand Consulting Group of Omnicom Group Inc.

    http://www.cspace.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    510
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for C Space

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources