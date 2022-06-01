C Space is a global customer agency. We work with some of the world’s best known brands – like Walmart, Samsung, IKEA and more – to build customers into the ways companies work and deliver on “Customer Inspired Growth.” Through our Customer as a Service approach of research, consulting, and communications, we help businesses minimize risk and maximize growth. We have 450 employees globally. We’re headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Mexico City. C Space is part of The Brand Consulting Group of Omnicom Group Inc.