C Space
  Salaries
  Data Scientist

  All Data Scientist Salaries

C Space Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United States at C Space ranges from $64.8K to $92K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for C Space's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$73.6K - $87.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$64.8K$73.6K$87.2K$92K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at C Space?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at C Space in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $92,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at C Space for the Data Scientist role in United States is $64,800.

Other Resources