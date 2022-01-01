← Company Directory
ByteDance
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ByteDance Salaries

ByteDance's salary ranges from $42,892 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Singapore at the low-end to $891,667 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ByteDance. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
1-2 $190K
2-1 $273K
2-2 $411K
3-1 $577K
3-2 $824K
4-1 $892K

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
2-1 $228K
2-2 $304K
3-1 $444K
3-2 $502K
4-1 $655K
Data Scientist
1-2 $158K
2-1 $220K
2-2 $281K
3-1 $417K
Marketing
2-1 $144K
2-2 $205K
3-1 $297K
3-2 $357K
4-1 $565K

Product Marketing Manager

Sales
1-2 $112K
2-1 $125K
2-2 $185K
3-1 $210K

Account Manager

Recruiter
1-2 $108K
2-1 $152K
2-2 $151K

Sourcer

Technical Recruiter

Product Designer
2-1 $174K
2-2 $286K
3-1 $363K

UX Designer

Human Resources
1-2 $106K
2-1 $148K
2-2 $202K
3-1 $356K
Program Manager
2-1 $172K
2-2 $193K
3-1 $327K
Technical Program Manager
2-1 $224K
2-2 $247K
3-1 $365K
Software Engineering Manager
3-1 $567K
3-2 $757K
Data Analyst
1-2 $125K
2-1 $162K
Cybersecurity Analyst
1-2 $149K
2-1 $298K
2-2 $378K
Marketing Operations
2-1 $124K
2-2 $188K
3-1 $264K
Project Manager
2-1 $149K
2-2 $231K
3-1 $310K
Business Operations Manager
Median $165K
Legal
2-1 $210K
3-2 $454K

Legal Counsel

Business Analyst
Median $111K
Management Consultant
Median $220K
UX Researcher
Median $213K
Business Development
Median $112K
Financial Analyst
Median $118K
Accountant
$80.4K
Administrative Assistant
$351K
Business Operations
$169K
Chief of Staff
$247K
Copywriter
$63.3K
Customer Service
$42.9K
Data Science Manager
$252K
Graphic Designer
$141K
Hardware Engineer
$441K
Information Technologist (IT)
$129K
Mechanical Engineer
$286K
Partner Manager
$280K
Product Design Manager
$385K
Sales Engineer
$65.3K
Solution Architect
$137K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$88K
Total Rewards
$304K
Venture Capitalist
$91.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (7.50% quarterly)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

35%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 35% vests in the 4th-year (35.00% annually)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ByteDance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ByteDance is Software Engineer at the 4-1 level with a yearly total compensation of $891,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ByteDance is $220,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ByteDance

Related Companies

  • Armis
  • Goodix
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • BCG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources