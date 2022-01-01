← Company Directory
Armis
Armis Salaries

Armis's salary ranges from $136,072 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Israel at the low-end to $250,740 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Armis. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Marketing
$210K
Program Manager
$136K

Sales Engineer
$251K
Software Engineering Manager
$142K
Solution Architect
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Armis is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $250,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Armis is $194,973.

