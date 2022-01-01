← Company Directory
Tenable
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tenable Salaries

Tenable's salary ranges from $29,016 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $487,775 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tenable. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $36.8K
Senior Software Engineer $77.3K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $327K
Principal Product Manager $488K
Sales
Median $230K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Data Scientist
$43.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29K
Marketing Operations
$67.3K
Product Designer
$127K
Recruiter
$140K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
Solution Architect
$276K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tenable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tenable is Product Manager at the Principal Product Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $487,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenable is $133,807.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tenable

Related Companies

  • Armis
  • Very Good Security
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources