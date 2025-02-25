All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Tenable ranges from $327K per year for Senior Product Manager to $488K per year for Principal Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $495K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tenable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$327K
$223K
$66.7K
$36.8K
Principal Product Manager
$488K
$264K
$134K
$89.8K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
At Tenable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)