← Company Directory
Tenable
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tenable Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Tenable ranges from ₹3.15M per year for Software Engineer to ₹6.6M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tenable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer
₹3.15M
₹2.1M
₹952K
₹99K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.6M
₹3.89M
₹2.38M
₹329K
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.67M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Tenable, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tenable in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,395,521. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenable for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹6,189,633.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tenable

Related Companies

  • Armis
  • Very Good Security
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Plaid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources