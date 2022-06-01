← Company Directory
Very Good Security
Very Good Security Salaries

Very Good Security's salary ranges from $41,205 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Ukraine at the low-end to $206,025 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Very Good Security. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Product Manager
$206K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K

Technical Program Manager
$41.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Very Good Security is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Very Good Security is $163,409.

