Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Taiwan at Bristol Myers Squibb ranges from NT$1.61M to NT$2.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bristol Myers Squibb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.85M - NT$2.16M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.61MNT$1.85MNT$2.16MNT$2.3M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Bristol Myers Squibb, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (Infinity% per period)

There is a 2-year vesting cliff.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Bristol Myers Squibb in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,301,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bristol Myers Squibb for the Management Consultant role in Taiwan is NT$1,612,776.

