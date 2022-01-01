Bristol Myers Squibb Salaries

Bristol Myers Squibb's salary ranges from $61,200 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Taiwan at the low-end to $805,800 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bristol Myers Squibb. Last updated: 1/18/2025
0%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 5
At Bristol Myers Squibb, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (Infinity% per period)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)
25% vests in the 4th-year (Infinity% per period)
25% vests in the 5th-year (Infinity% per period)
There is a 2-year vesting cliff.
