Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Salaries

Bristol Myers Squibb's salary ranges from $61,200 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Taiwan at the low-end to $805,800 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bristol Myers Squibb. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
Median $220K
Software Engineer
Median $145K

Research Scientist

Biomedical Engineer
Median $120K

Data Science Manager
Median $220K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $188K
Accountant
$151K
Business Analyst
$73.5K
Business Development
$806K
Financial Analyst
$79.9K
Hardware Engineer
$117K
Human Resources
$251K
Management Consultant
$61.2K
Marketing
$238K
Mechanical Engineer
$64.6K
Product Manager
$211K
Project Manager
$164K
Regulatory Affairs
$167K
Sales
$95.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$108K
Solution Architect
$189K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$129K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Bristol Myers Squibb, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (Infinity% per period)

There is a 2-year vesting cliff.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bristol Myers Squibb is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $805,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bristol Myers Squibb is $151,240.

