Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Bristol Myers Squibb Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Bristol Myers Squibb totals $188K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bristol Myers Squibb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bristol Myers Squibb
Associate Director
Princeton, NJ
Total per year
$188K
Level
EG-140
Base
$188K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Bristol Myers Squibb?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

25%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Bristol Myers Squibb, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (NaN% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (Infinity% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 5th-year (Infinity% per period)

There is a 2-year vesting cliff.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Bristol Myers Squibb sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bristol Myers Squibb for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $167,000.

