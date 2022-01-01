← Company Directory
Groupon
Groupon Salaries

Groupon's salary ranges from $25,696 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $316,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Groupon. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
SDE 1 $25.7K
SDE 2 $41.5K
SDE 3 $46.8K
SDE 4 $62.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L4 $235K
L5 $316K
Business Analyst
Median $85K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
56 47
Sales
Median $48K
Data Analyst
Median $99K
Data Scientist
Median $136K
Accountant
$90.5K
Copywriter
$49.8K
Data Science Manager
$246K
Financial Analyst
$90.5K
Human Resources
$63.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$155K
Marketing
$144K
Marketing Operations
$111K
Product Designer
$153K
Product Manager
$208K
Project Manager
$118K
Technical Program Manager
$154K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Groupon is Software Engineering Manager at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $316,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Groupon is $104,775.

