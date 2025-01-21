Software Engineer compensation in India at Groupon ranges from ₹2.19M per year for SDE 1 to ₹5.34M per year for SDE 4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.13M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Groupon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SDE 1
₹2.19M
₹2.05M
₹82.5K
₹51.7K
SDE 2
₹3.51M
₹3.07M
₹244K
₹196K
SDE 3
₹3.98M
₹3.38M
₹344K
₹257K
SDE 4
₹5.34M
₹4.42M
₹287K
₹638K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
