Estimated Total Value: $1,643

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Gym Discount

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Military Leave

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Remote Work

    Hybrid and fully remote opportunities.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Company Shuttle

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Benefits for Working Parents

    Lightweight loaner laptops for pregnant and nursing mothers, free unlimited access to Care.com, Breastmilk shipping, parking for expectant mothers in Chicago

  • Spouse/Partner Career Counseling

  • Onsite Cafe

