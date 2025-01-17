Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Apple ranges from $160K per year for ICT2 to $416K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
$160K
$130K
$24.2K
$5.9K
ICT3
$208K
$147K
$50.5K
$10.2K
ICT4
$299K
$184K
$96K
$18.9K
ICT5
$416K
$217K
$171K
$27.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
iOS Engineer
Mobile Software Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Virtual Reality Software Engineer
Systems Engineer
Research Scientist
Embedded Systems Software Engineer