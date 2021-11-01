← Company Directory
Ampere Computing
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ampere Computing Salaries

Ampere Computing's salary ranges from $178,158 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $368,800 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ampere Computing. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Hardware Engineer
L7 $178K
L8 $254K
L9 $369K
Software Engineer
Median $198K
Accountant
$193K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Business Development
$294K
Financial Analyst
$187K
Human Resources
$241K
Product Designer
$191K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ampere Computing is Hardware Engineer at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $368,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ampere Computing is $198,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ampere Computing

Related Companies

  • Dataminr
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Samsara
  • Lattice
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources