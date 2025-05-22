Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Ampere Computing ranges from $178K per year for L7 to $364K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ampere Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$178K
$148K
$15.7K
$14.4K
L8
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
