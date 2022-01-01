← Company Directory
Dataminr
Dataminr Salaries

Dataminr's salary ranges from $52,640 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United Kingdom at the low-end to $611,875 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dataminr. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Senior SWE $219K
Principal Engineer $237K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $260K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $612K

Business Development
$227K
Corporate Development
$184K
Customer Success
$179K
Management Consultant
$171K
Marketing
$93K
Product Designer
$176K
Product Manager
$266K
Project Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$52.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dataminr is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $611,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dataminr is $183,915.

Other Resources