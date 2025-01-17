← Company Directory
Dataminr
Dataminr Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Dataminr totals $612K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dataminr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dataminr
Sr Director
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$612K
Level
10
Base
$275K
Stock (/yr)
$275K
Bonus
$61.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Dataminr?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Dataminr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $686,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dataminr for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $575,000.

