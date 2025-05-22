Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ampere Computing totals $275K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ampere Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$275K
$187K
$45.7K
$42.7K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
