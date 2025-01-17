← Company Directory
AMD
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

AMD Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at AMD ranges from ₹2.57M per year for L5 to ₹8.99M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.62M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer II
L5(Entry Level)
₹2.57M
₹1.9M
₹538K
₹139K
Senior Software Engineer
L6
₹3.68M
₹2.61M
₹961K
₹104K
MTS
L7
₹4.66M
₹3.27M
₹1.04M
₹340K
Senior MTS
L8
₹8.99M
₹6.59M
₹1.63M
₹760K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AMD in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,987,206. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AMD for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,593,776.

