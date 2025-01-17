Production Software Engineer compensation in United States at AMD ranges from $130K per year for L5 to $221K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $208K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AMD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer II
$130K
$102K
$16.4K
$11.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS
$221K
$172K
$34.3K
$15K
Senior MTS
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At AMD, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
