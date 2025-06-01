Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ally ranges from $94.7K per year for Software Engineer to $176K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ally's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$94.7K
$88.8K
$1.7K
$4.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$156K
$146K
$1.6K
$8.1K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$176K
$158K
$2K
$15.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***