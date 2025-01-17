Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ally ranges from $95.5K per year for Software Engineer to $147K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ally's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
$95.5K
$91.7K
$444
$3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$147K
$135K
$1.8K
$10.6K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
