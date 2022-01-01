← Company Directory
Ally
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ally Salaries

Ally's salary ranges from $73,000 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $253,725 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ally. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $99.5K
Senior Software Engineer $146K
Principal Software Engineer $179K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $75K
Business Analyst
Median $145K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Scientist
Median $116K
Product Manager
Median $105K
Solution Architect
Median $165K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K
Human Resources
Median $73K
Data Science Manager
$254K
Financial Analyst
$105K
Marketing
$96K
Product Designer
$82.4K
Sales
$136K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Technical Program Manager
$231K
UX Researcher
$112K
Venture Capitalist
$80.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ally is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ally is $112,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ally

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Capital One
  • MoneyGram International
  • Pacific Life
  • Primerica
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources