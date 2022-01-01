← Company Directory
3M
3M Salaries

3M's salary ranges from $21,444 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $169,800 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3M. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
T1 $87.3K
T2 $102K
T3 $125K
T4A $170K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
T1 $73.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $141K
Hardware Engineer
Median $128K

Project Manager
Median $96.1K
Business Analyst
Median $126K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Accountant
$65.2K
Biomedical Engineer
$81.4K
Business Operations
$99.6K
Business Development
$155K
Customer Service
$130K
Data Science Manager
$166K
Financial Analyst
$111K
Human Resources
$148K
Industrial Designer
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$22.4K
Management Consultant
$148K
Marketing
$164K
Product Designer
$89.2K
Product Manager
$21.4K
Sales
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Solution Architect
$144K
Technical Program Manager
$146K
UX Researcher
$99K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-year (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 3M is Software Engineer at the T4A level with a yearly total compensation of $169,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M is $123,627.

