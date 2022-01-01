3M Salaries

3M's salary ranges from $21,444 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $169,800 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3M. Last updated: 1/18/2025
0%
YR 1
0%
YR 2
100 %
YR 3
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
