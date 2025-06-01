← Company Directory
3M
3M Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at 3M totals $83.5K per year.

Median Package
company icon
3M
Data Engineer
St Paul, MN
Total per year
$83.5K
Level
08
Base
$79.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
$160K

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

100 %

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 3rd-year (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At 3M, RSU + Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at 3M sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $79,529.

