← Company Directory
Caterpillar
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Caterpillar Salaries

Caterpillar's salary ranges from $69,848 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $407,025 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Caterpillar. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Grade 21 $113K
Grade 22 $131K
Grade 23 $155K
Grade 24 $170K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Grade 21 $95.5K
Grade 22 $105K
Grade 24 $158K
Data Scientist
Grade 21 $113K
Grade 22 $128K
Grade 23 $124K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
Median $140K
Business Analyst
Median $94.6K
Product Designer
Median $143K
Project Manager
Median $137K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $100K
Data Analyst
Median $123K
Hardware Engineer
Median $148K
Accountant
$87.6K
Business Operations
$80.4K
Chief of Staff
$82.6K
Corporate Development
$174K
Data Science Manager
$362K
Financial Analyst
$115K
Human Resources
$101K
Management Consultant
$407K
Marketing
$121K
Program Manager
$179K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Sales
$167K
Sales Engineer
$69.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$184K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$176K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$80.6K
UX Researcher
$175K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Caterpillar is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $407,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Caterpillar is $127,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Caterpillar

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Wells Fargo
  • Chase
  • Discover
  • 3M
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources