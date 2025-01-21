Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Caterpillar ranges from $113K per year for Grade 21 to $170K per year for Grade 24. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Caterpillar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Grade 21 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) $113K $104K $0 $8.3K Grade 22 Software Engineer 2 $131K $120K $1.4K $9.5K Grade 23 Senior Software Engineer $155K $135K $3.2K $16.5K Grade 24 Lead Software Engineer $170K $147K $0 $22.8K

